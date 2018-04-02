AirSwap Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and $3.18 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, EtherDelta, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00692423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00178561 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029212 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta, Huobi, Binance, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

