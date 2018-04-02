Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. equinet set a €11.60 ($14.32) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.36 ($15.26).

AIXA remained flat at $€15.68 ($19.35) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of €19.56 ($24.15).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services.

