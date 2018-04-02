Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.65 to $75.19 in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,068.87, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,270,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,105,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after buying an additional 474,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 583,988 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 460,980 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,754,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

