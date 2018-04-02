Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ AKAM) traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. 2,561,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,422. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12,585.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $417.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

