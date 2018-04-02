Akers Biosciences (AKER) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akers Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.0308416742571 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AKER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 7,384,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,335,602. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companys marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

