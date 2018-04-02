Alaska Air Group (ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.48 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

NYSE ALK traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,049. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7,620.87, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12,449.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,560,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,811 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,358,000 after acquiring an additional 621,021 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 685,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 578,574 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,143,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

