Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS raised shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 266,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,646. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alcentra-capital-corp-abdc-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.