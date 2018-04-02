Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. AXA boosted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 992,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 661,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 272.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 393,872 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 237,933 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 184,097 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDR opened at $12.70 on Monday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $861.63, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.53.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALDR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alder-biopharmaceuticals-inc-aldr-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.