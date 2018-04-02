Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,469,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,555 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,768,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,467,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,322,151,000 after acquiring an additional 519,382 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,563,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,163,750,000 after purchasing an additional 964,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,671,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,035,000 after purchasing an additional 383,104 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $183.54 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $206.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $470,074.19, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-holdings-cut-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.