Alkermes (ALKS) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $45.17

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 5955737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.19 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Alkermes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8,926.36, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shane Cooke sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,017,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

