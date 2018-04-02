Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Alleghany by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 764,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,995,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $614.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $639.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9,456.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by $3.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.38, for a total transaction of $323,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alleghany-co-y-stake-increased-by-flinton-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.