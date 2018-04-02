Allegiant Air (ALGT) Receives $163.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.30.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Air from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 182,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.18, for a total transaction of $30,457,186.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,071,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,442,547.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,975,376. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Air by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 85,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Air during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 517.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Air by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,772. Allegiant Air has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,678.31, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Allegiant Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

