Allergan plc (AGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,391,424 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 10,501,103 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,617,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AGN opened at $168.29 on Monday. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $256.80. The firm has a market cap of $58,621.96, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Allergan from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.02.

In other Allergan news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 1,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,803,000 after buying an additional 663,100 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Allergan by 21.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,513,000 after purchasing an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allergan by 4,852.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,108,000 after purchasing an additional 492,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 479,174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allergan in the third quarter worth $92,182,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

