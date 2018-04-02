Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $17.20

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 163225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,306.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.15 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

