Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.19% of Citi Trends worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Citi Trends by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citi Trends by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 198,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.70, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.50. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alliancebernstein-l-p-boosts-stake-in-citi-trends-inc-ctrn-updated-updated.html.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.