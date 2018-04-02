Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Harris worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,597,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Harris by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Harris by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

NYSE:HRS opened at $161.28 on Monday. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $106.18 and a 1 year high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,148.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

