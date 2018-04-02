Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $27.47 Million in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHD) Stock

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab Strategic Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 130,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 84,939 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 204,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of Schwab Strategic Trust stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

