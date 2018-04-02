Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Duluth worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duluth by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duluth by 616.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 109,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duluth by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Duluth by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $337,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Duluth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $18.73 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $547.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. Duluth’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

