Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 399.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $78.80 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3,369.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price objective on Science Applications International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

