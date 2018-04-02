KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of KMG Chemicals worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $2,914,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,328,952.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $1,986,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,212,243.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,745,100. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on KMG Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

KMG opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.37. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. KMG Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. KMG Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

