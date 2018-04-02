Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News articles about Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua BioMedical earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.9347208003713 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Alliqua BioMedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALQA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 14,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,463. Alliqua BioMedical has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALQA shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alliqua BioMedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliqua BioMedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alliqua-biomedical-alqa-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-17-updated.html.

Alliqua BioMedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua BioMedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua BioMedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.