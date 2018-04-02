Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Trading Down 15.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.71 and last traded at $100.83. 3,370,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 910,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “line” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

The firm has a market cap of $11,930.41, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $12,672,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

