Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11,930.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $12,672,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $4,835,274.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $835,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

