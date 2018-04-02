Alphabet (GOOGL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a $1,192.20 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,037.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $720,587.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,126,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,225,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,056 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 181,219.4% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after acquiring an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet (GOOGL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Vetr” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alphabet-googl-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-updated.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.