Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,084.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,031.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total transaction of $191,846.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

