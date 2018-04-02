Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Underhill Investment Management LLC

Underhill Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Odey Holdings AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,037.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720,587.25, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Underhill Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/alphabet-inc-googl-shares-sold-by-underhill-investment-management-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.