Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €34.10 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($42.10) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALO. UBS set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.92 ($45.58).

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.65 ($42.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($31.67) and a one year high of €37.37 ($46.14).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

