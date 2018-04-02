Airgain (AIRG) vs. Altice USA (ATUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA N/A N/A N/A Airgain 2.30% 4.81% 3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Airgain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.33 billion 1.45 $1.52 billion $0.02 915.00 Airgain $49.52 million 1.50 $1.14 million $0.11 70.09

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altice USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altice USA and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 4 13 0 2.76 Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $30.49, suggesting a potential upside of 66.64%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Altice USA.

Summary

Airgain beats Altice USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc. is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area. Cequel provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in the south-central United States. It also provides services through ten states of Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Missouri and Ohio. The Company also provides Wi-Fi hotspot access content and advertising services. Broadband provides services, such as video streaming, content downloading for time-shifted video consumption and other applications delivered over OTT platforms. Pay Television provides services through cable network. Video services delivered over DSL networks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions. It offers six product lines, including MaxBeam High Gain Embedded Antennas, Profile Embedded Antennas, Profile Contour Embedded Antennas, Ultra Embedded Antennas, OmniMax High Performance External Antennas and MaxBeam Carrier Class Antennas. The Company, through its design, integration and testing of embedded antenna technology, provides its technology to the residential wireless local area network, wireless fidelity and antenna market, and also supplies to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. The Company supplies its products in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia.

