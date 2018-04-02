Altona Energy (ANR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Altona Energy (LON:ANR) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a corporate rating on shares of Altona Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

LON ANR opened at GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday. Altona Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Altona Energy Company Profile

Altona Energy Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the evaluation and development of the Company’s coal resources in the Arckaringa Basin of South Australia. The Company holds interest in Arckaringa Project, which consists of coal resources of approximately 7.8 billion tons. The Company operates through the segment of evaluation of the Arckaringa coal to chemicals project in South Australia.

