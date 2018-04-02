Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Lifted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

Altria Group stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

