Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $62.32 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $118,435.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

