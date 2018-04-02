Amalgamated Bank Takes $220,000 Position in Neenah (NP)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Neenah (NYSE:NP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Michael Wood sold 1,600 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 454 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $36,097.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,398.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah stock opened at $78.40 on Monday. Neenah has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,323.63, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Neenah had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Neenah will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

