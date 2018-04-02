Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total transaction of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $859.02 and a 12-month high of $1,617.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,667.38, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,755.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

