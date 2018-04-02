AmberCoin Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, AmberCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. AmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $396,577.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmberCoin

AmberCoin (CRYPTO:AMBER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info.

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmberCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

