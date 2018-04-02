Ameren Corp (AEE) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ameren worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ameren by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,419,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,096,000 after acquiring an additional 956,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ameren by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,612,000 after acquiring an additional 650,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,478,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,053,000 after purchasing an additional 511,854 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,363,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,244,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,828,000 after purchasing an additional 293,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of AEE opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13,740.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $104,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,193.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ameren-corp-aee-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.