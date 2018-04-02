AMERI (AMRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERI (NASDAQ:AMRH) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2017 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

AMRH opened at $1.64 on Monday. AMERI has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.42, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -0.82.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AMERI in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AMERI Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

