American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of AEO opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,533.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $190,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $433,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after buying an additional 2,177,371 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $22,737,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 205.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,280,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 1,534,344 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $18,202,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 906,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 777,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

