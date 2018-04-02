American Electric Power (AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $76.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,746.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,705,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

