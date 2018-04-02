American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) EVP Sells $857,692.20 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $857,692.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald James Grensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,442,050.00.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 602,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,638.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.45.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,547,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $32,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 846,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 435,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 344,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael-evp-sells-857692-20-in-stock-updated.html.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.