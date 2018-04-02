American Express (AXP) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News articles about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the payment services company an impact score of 44.7411072036897 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,822. The stock has a market cap of $80,246.80, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

