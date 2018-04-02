American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,505 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,923.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

