American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.40 to $58.28 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AIG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,112.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American International Group has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Markston International LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 181,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in American International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

