American Money Management LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,562,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after acquiring an additional 277,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Shares of UNP opened at $134.43 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

