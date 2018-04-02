American Superconductor (AMSC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,377. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.85, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 60.92% and a negative net margin of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,151,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 547,888 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/american-superconductor-amsc-cut-to-strong-sell-at-valuengine.html.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.