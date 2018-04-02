American Tower (AMT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5924712371198 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $143.83. 2,705,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $120.44 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,073.29, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $512,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,248 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Tower (AMT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/american-tower-amt-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-14.html.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.