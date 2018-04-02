American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $80.15 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.63. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $84.00 price target on shares of American Water Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of AWK opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14,664.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Water Works by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,414,000 after acquiring an additional 216,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 185,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

