AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Pattern Energy Group worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 122,547 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,892.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 960,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,057. The stock has a market cap of $1,692.09, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

