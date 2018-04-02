AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $934,000 Holdings in Tegna Inc (TGNA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) by 313.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Tegna were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tegna in the third quarter worth $312,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tegna by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tegna by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tegna by 18.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 580,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tegna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,995,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $11.39 on Monday. Tegna Inc has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2,455.72, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.79 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tegna Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $155,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at $310,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tegna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo upgraded Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tegna in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

