AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 13,199 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $46,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,387,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $580,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Vetr lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $188.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82,686.91, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

