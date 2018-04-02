AMP Capital Investors Ltd Boosts Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $51,740,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $47,018,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.8% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,087,000 after purchasing an additional 497,746 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 171.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 484,539 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,322. The firm has a market cap of $16,371.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock Co has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $72.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,649 shares of company stock worth $29,964,777 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/amp-capital-investors-ltd-raises-stake-in-westrock-co-wrk-updated-updated.html.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.